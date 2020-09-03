Josh Gordon is heading back to CenturyLink Field.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reports the Seattle Seahawks will re-sign the 29-year-old wide receiver pending his reinstatement to the NFL.

The Seattle Seahawks are expected to re-sign Josh Gordon, per sources. Gordon has applied for reinstatement and is awaiting results. Back for another title run with Seattle. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) September 3, 2020

Gordon was waived by the New England Patriots last October and claimed by the Seahawks a day later.

The Houston native appeared in five games for the Seahawks last season, recording seven receptions for 139 yards before being suspended on Dec. 16 for a violation of the league's performance-enhancing drugs and substance abuse policy. It marked Gordon's fifth NFL suspension. Gordon missed all of the 2015 and 2016 seasons due to suspension.

If reinstated, Gordon will head into his seventh pro season, having spent the first four-plus seasons with the Cleveland Browns.

A Pro Bowler in 2013, Gordon was a member of the Pats team that won Super Bowl LII.

For his career, Gordon has recorded 4,252 receiving yards on 247 catches and 20 touchdowns.