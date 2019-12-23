The Seattle Seahawks fear running back Chris Carson will miss the rest of the season after suffering a hip injury on Sunday according to Brady Henderson of ESPN.

Carson was injured during the second quarter of a surprising 27-13 loss to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 16. The running back had tests after the game to determine the severity of the injury but Henderson reports the team's medical staff told head coach Pete Carroll the injury appears to be season-ending.

Prior to his departure, Carson rushed eight times for 40 yards and had one catch for 20 yards.

Meanwhile, running back Rashaad Penny was injured during Sunday's game and it appears he will also be out for the rest of the season because of a broken arm. Left tackle Duane Brown is also expected to miss time going forward after having knee surgery. Carroll told reporters Brown couple be back in a couple weeks "if we're lucky."

The Seahawks will battle the first-place San Francisco 49ers in Week 17 before the playoffs