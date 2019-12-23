The Seattle Seahawks got the bad news they reportedly feared.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, running back Chris Carson is out for the season because of a fractured hip

Seahawks’ RB Chris Carson has a fractured hip and is out for the season. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 23, 2019

Carson was injured during the second quarter of a surprising 27-13 loss to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 16.

Prior to his departure, Carson rushed eight times for 40 yards and had one catch for 20 yards.

Meanwhile, running back Rashaad Penny will too be out for the rest of the season because of a torn ACL. Left tackle Duane Brown is also expected to miss time going forward after having knee surgery. Carroll told reporters Brown couple be back in a couple weeks "if we're lucky."

But help could be on the way.

According to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the team is meeting with former running back Marshawn Lynch, who has a "great relationship" with his former team after retiring following the 2015 season.

Head coach Pete Carroll said on radio Monday morning that the team has a "really good chance to come back and play for us."

The Seahawks will battle the first-place San Francisco 49ers in Week 17 before the playoffs