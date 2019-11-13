Nemanja Matic believes his future is somewhere other than Old Trafford.

The Telegraph's James Ducker reports the Serbia midfielder is interested in a January move away from Manchester United.

The 31-year-old Matic is seeking more playing time after falling behind Scott McTominay and Fred in manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's pecking order. Matic has only made five appearances for the Red Devils this season across all competitions.

It is believed that Matic would prefer a move to Serie A with Milan and Inter having been interested in the player in the past.

Matic joined United in the summer of 2017 in a £35 million move from Chelsea. He has made nine appearances over the past three seasons with the club.