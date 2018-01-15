A person with direct knowledge of the decision says the San Jose Sharks have placed veteran defenceman Paul Martin on waivers.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity Monday because the Sharks did not announce the move. If Martin clears at noon Eastern Tuesday, the Sharks could assign him to the American Hockey League's San Jose Barracuda, who share the same home arena.

An ankle injury and illness have limited Martin to three games this season and none since Dec. 7. The 36-year-old did not register a point in any of those games.

Martin is likely to clear waivers because of his $4.85 million cap hit for this season and next. He has 318 points in 859 regular-season NHL games with the New Jersey Devils, Pittsburgh Penguins and Sharks.

AP Hockey Writer John Wawrow contributed.