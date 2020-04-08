It appears that Jadaveon Clowney's first season with the Seattle Seahawks might have been his only one.

The NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports the free-agent defensive end is unlikely to return to the club, despite a strong offer made to retain his services.

"I don't know that he's going to be back in Seattle," Garafolo told Sports Radio 950 KJR. "I would say that the chances are slim to none right now that he'll be back there. They certainly did whatever they could, and if they didn't have the strongest offer, they certainly had one that was extremely competitive. Nothing in the realm of what Clowney wants, but nobody's living in that realm right now, to be honest with you."

Garafolo notes that the team presented a number of options to the 27-year-old three-time Pro Bowler, including one-year and multi-year deals.

A native of Rock Hill, SC, Clowney was the first overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft out of South Carolina by the Houston Texans. After five seasons with the Texans, he was acquired by the Seahawks ahead of last season in exchange for Barkevious Mingo, Jacob Martin and a third-round pick in 2020.

In 13 games with the Seahawks last season, Clowney recorded 31 tackles, a pick-six, two fumble recoveries and 3.0 sacks.