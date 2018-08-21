Add another Toronto Blue Jay to the list of players who have cleared revocable waivers ahead of the August 31 trade deadline.

The New York Post's Joel Sherman reports that first baseman Justin Smoak has gone through waivers unclaimed, which means he can now be traded to any team.

Sherman notes that because Smoak, 31, has one year left on his contract at a modest $6 million, the Jays would expect more than a modest return for the Goose Creek, SC native.

Smoak is in his ninth season in the majors and fourth with the Jays.

In 116 games this season, Smoak is hitting .255 with 18 home runs and 60 runs batted in and an OPS of .827.

Jays outfielder Curtis Granderson cleared waivers last week.