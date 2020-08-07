Must See: These batting tricks defy all logic

Friday's game between the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs from Busch Stadium has been postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test result, the league has announced.

The positive result came from a player on the Cardinals.

St. Louis has played just five games this season as the team has dealt with many positive virus test results leading to games being postponed.

Cardinals general manager John Mozeliak revealed earlier this week that the team had seven players and six staff members test positive for COVID-19, including veteran catcher Yadier Molina.