It seems like the bad news is going to continue for Major League Baseball.

According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the St. Louis Cardinals are expecting multiple new positive COVID-19 tests.

"The latest round of coronavirus tests from the St. Louis Cardinals are, in the words of someone with the team, 'not good,'" Passan tweeted Sunday.

Passan adds the Cards took more tests Sunday morning and those results should be ready by Sunday night. He also reports there were a number of inconclusive test results collected on Saturday.

MLB announced on Saturday that the doubleheader scheduled for Sunday between the Cardinals and Milwaukee Brewers had been postponed. Games for Friday and Saturday were also postponed due to multiple positive COVID-19 tests.