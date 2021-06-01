St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Shildt told reporters that right-hander Jack Flaherty will be placed on the injured list because of an "oblique situation," tweets Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat.

Jack Flaherty will be placed on the IL, Mike Shildt says. Johan Oviedo to the rotation. “Oblique situation, trying to figure out the impact of the grade of it.” #stlcards — Jeff Jones (@jmjones) June 2, 2021

“It’s not a minimal situation. It’s a real strain, tear.” “Jack’s gonna miss some time. It’s gonna be a while." — Jeff Jones (@jmjones) June 2, 2021

Shildt characterized the injury as serious, telling reporters his ace is going to miss some real time and is expected to be out a while. The Athletic's Katie Woo reports Flaherty does not have a timetable for a return.

Really tough news from the Cardinals front. Jack Flaherty is headed to the injured list with a "significant" oblique injury. Mike Shildt says there is no timetable, but he undoubtedly will be out a while. — Katie Woo (@katiejwoo) June 2, 2021

The 25-year-old has a league-leading eight wins for the Cardinals this season and an ERA of 2.90 in 11 starts.

This is his fifth season with the team after being selected in the first round of the 2014 MLB Draft. He made his big league debut just over three years later in September of 2017.