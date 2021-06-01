St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Shildt told reporters that right-hander Jack Flaherty will be placed on the injured list because of an "oblique situation," tweets Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat.

Shildt characterized the injury as serious, telling reporters his ace is going to miss some real time and is expected to be out a while. The Athletic's Katie Woo reports Flaherty does not have a timetable for a return.

The 25-year-old has a league-leading eight wins for the Cardinals this season and an ERA of 2.90 in 11 starts. 

This is his fifth season with the team after being selected in the first round of the 2014 MLB Draft. He made his big league debut just over three years later in September of 2017.