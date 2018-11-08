Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson said he thinks receiver DaVaris Daniels will be ready for the Western Final, according to a report from the Calgary Sun's Danny Austin.

Dickenson on Daniels being ready for WCF



“I think so, the only thing that’s tough is how do you test it? I don’t think he would play this week but medically he’s cleared to practice. If he falls on it he’s supposedly cleared so I’ve just got to decide what’s best for the team.” — Danny Austin (@DannyAustin_9) November 8, 2018

Dickenson conceded he didn't think Daniels would be able to play if the Stampeders were in the Western or Eastern Semi-Final this weekend, per Austin's report, but added he is medically cleared to practice.

"If he falls on it he's supposedly cleared so I've just got to decide what's best for the team," Dickenson said, per Austin.

The "it" Dickenson is referring to is Daniels' collarbone, which he broke in a game in September. Daniels hasn't played since the injury.

In 12 games for the Stampeders this season, the 25-year-old had 50 receptions for 747 yards and seven touchdowns.