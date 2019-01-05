The Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to restructure and extend quarterback Ben Roethlisberger's current deal, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, in a move that could provide the team with the financial space needed to trade star wide receiver Antonio Brown.

If the Steelers were to trade Brown, the move would result in $21.25 million dead cap hit for the 2019 season, per Schefter. Therefore, restructuring Roethlisberger’s deal, which runs out after 2019, would make it more palatable for Pittsburgh to trade Brown.

Schefter reports that the Steelers are expected to restructure and extend the 36-year-old Roethlisberger's deal before the new league year begins on March 13.

Brown, who is a seven-time Pro Bowl, has been at the centre of multiple controversies throughout his tenure as a Steeler. He sat of Pittsburgh’s final game of the regular season against the Cincinnati Bengals, because of what team head coach Mike Tomlin described as a lack of communication on Brown's part leading up to the game.