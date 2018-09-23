The Pittsburgh Steelers may have reached a breaking point with Le’Veon Bell as the team is now listening to trade offers for their star running back, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Bell has been holding out and has missed the first two games of the season after the Steelers placed the franchise tag on him for the second straight year.

The 26-year-old rushed for 1,291 yards with nine touchdowns over 15 games in 2017 with the Steelers, his fifth year in Pittsburgh.

The Steelers selected the Michigan State product in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft.

Bell is a three-time Pro Bowler.