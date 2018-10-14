Schefter: Steelers have yet to hear from Bell about his potential return

Le'Veon Bell is expected to finally report to the Pittsburgh Steelers sometime during their Week 7 bye and be ready to suit up for their Oct. 28 clash against the Cleveland Browns. However, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Steelers have yet to hear anything from their Pro Bowl running back.

Schefter says Bell has had no contract with any players or members of the front office.

Steelers still haven't heard from Le'Veon Bell this season, despite the star RB's plan to return, per sources. More on Sunday NFL Countdown at 10 am.https://t.co/mGCAbu3K3d — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 14, 2018

Bell has been holding out and has missed the first five games of the season after the Steelers placed the franchise tag on him for the second straight year.

He rushed for 1,291 yards with nine touchdowns over 15 games in 2017 with the Steelers, his fifth year in Pittsburgh.

The Steelers selected the Michigan State product in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft.

Bell is a three-time Pro Bowler.

Pittsburgh is 1-2-1 on the season and sit last in the AFC North.