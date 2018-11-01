Manchester City and England forward Raheem Sterling has "verbally agreed" to a new five-year deal with the club, reports the BBC's Simon Stone.

The 23-year-old attacker's current deal is set to expire in 2020 with negotiations between the player and club ongoing for the past several months.

Stone reports the deal is set to pay Sterling £300,000 a week, making him one of the highest earners in the Premier League and the top-paid English footballer in the world.

Sterling signed for City in 2015 from Liverpool in an initial £44 million deal with add-ons that could carry it over £50 million.

Capped 46 times by England including at this past summer's World Cup where the Three Lions finished fourth, Sterling scored 18 times in the league last season as City captured the Premier League crown.

In 11 total appearances this season across all competitions, Sterling has five goals.

City hosts Fulham in the fourth round of the League Cup later on Thursday.