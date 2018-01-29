Finding playing time limited in a World Cup year, England striker Daniel Sturridge is set for a medical at West Brom on Monday, according to the Daily Telegraph's John Percy.

#lfc striker Daniel Sturridge set for medical at West Brom later today. Loan to end of the season.. #wba — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) January 29, 2018

Inter Milan and Sevilla were believed to be interested in permanent deals for the 28-year-old forward, but neither club submitted a formal bid to Liverpool.

A native of Birmingham, Sturridge has found it difficult to get a regular role in Jurgen Klopp's side this season, appearing just 14 times this season for the club with only nine of those coming in the Premier League.

Sturridge shone in his early days at Anfield, forming a prolific partnership with Luis Suarez where he notched 24 goals (21 in the league) during the 2013-14 season. A series of injuries have been the hallmark of Sturridge's career, preventing him from reclaiming a more regular slot in the team with Klopp preferring Danny Ings to come off the bench of late to spell starting attackers Roberto Firmino, Mo Salah and Sadio Mane.

The Baggies will be Sturridge's fifth club in the Premier League. After making his senior debut with Manchester City, Sturridge spent four seasons at Chelsea and had a loan spell with Bolton Wanderers in 2011.

Newcastle were also believed to be interested in a loan deal for Sturridge.