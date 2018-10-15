The Phoenix Suns have signed veteran free agent guard Jamal Crawford to a one-year contract, according to Shams Charania of the Athletic.

Free agent Jamal Crawford has reached agreement with the Phoenix Suns, per league sources. @TheAthleticNBA @WatchStadium — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 15, 2018

The 38-year-old spent last season with the Minnesota Timberwolves and averaged 10.3 points, 1.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists over 80 games off the bench.

Over his 18-year career, Crawford has averaged 15 points, 2.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists over 1262 career games with the Chicago Bulls, New York Knicks, Golden State Warriors, Atlanta Hawks, Portland Trail Blazers, Los Angeles Clippers and Timberwolves.

Crawford is a three-time Sixth Man of the Year award winner.