A number of Syracuse Orange football players are ready to opt out of the 2020 football season as early as later on Friday, reports The Athletic's Matthew Gutierrez.

The ACC is one of the three Power 5 conferences that still plans to go ahead with their season despite the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“They have concerns about the long-term effects of the virus, and they don’t think there’s going to be a season anyway,” a source told Gutierrez about the thinking of the Syracuse players, who have already sat out of three practices in protest.

Gutierrez notes that the players in question are significant contributors to the team.

"A lot of the better players on the team want to opt out," a source said. "They just don't feel like it makes sense from a health standpoint.

The Orange are heading into their fifth season under Dino Babers. Syracuse was 5-7 last season (2-6 in the ACC) and missed out on bowl qualification.

Syracuse is currently scheduled to open its season on Sept. 12 against North Carolina.