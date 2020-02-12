Right-handed pitcher Taijuan Walker agreed to a one-year $2 million contract with the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN.

Pitcher Taijuan Walker and the Seattle Mariners are in agreement on a one-year, $2 million contract, league sources tell ESPN. Walker can earn up to $3 million total based on incentives. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) February 12, 2020

This new agreement between Walker and the Mariners could earn the 27-year-old up to $3 million based on incentives.

Walker isn’t a stranger to the Mariners. He was first drafted by the Seattle team as the 43rd overall pick in 2010 and was later called up to the majors in 2013. He spent three years with the Mariners and was then traded to the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2017.

Walker had a 3.49 ERA in the 2017 season, but only played three games for the D-backs in 2018 before he had Tommy John surgery. This left him on the injured list for the remainder of the 2018 season and all but one game in the 2019 season.