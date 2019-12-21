The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are expected to bring back quarterback Jameis Winston next season, according to a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport added how the Bucs bring back Winston is undecided, but he will likely get some type of tag. Teams can use both the franchise tage and transition tag on players this off-season, per Rapoport.

Winston has led the Bucs to four straight wins, improving their record to 7-7 on the season. The 2015 first overall draft pick leads the league with 4,573 passing yards but also with 24 interceptions.

The 25-year-old also has 30 touchdowns on the season.