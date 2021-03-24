The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and offensive lineman Donovan Smith have agreed to a two-year, $31.8 million contract extension through 2023, according to a report by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The deal includes $30 million guaranteed for the next two seasons.

Smith appeared in 15 regular season games for the Bucs last season at left tackle. He also started all four playoff games as the team captured Super Bowl LV.

The 27-year-old has started all 94 games of his NFL career, since making his debut with the Buccaneers in 2015.

The Hempstead, New York native was selected in the second round, 34th overall of the 2015 NFL Draft.

The Bucs are also finalizing a one-year deal with defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh, according to a report by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The deal is expected to be worth $9 million fully guaranteed with incentives, when it is completed.