The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are finalizing a one-year deal with defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, according to a report by Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Suh spent last season with the Los Angeles Rams after signing a one-year, $14 million deal. Starting all 16 regular season games, he collected 4.5 sacks and 59 tackles for the NFC West champions.

The 32-year-old has also played with the Miami Dolphins and Detroit Lions over the course of his eight-year NFL career.

Suh has made the Pro Bowl five times.