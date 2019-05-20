18h ago
Report: Bucs to release DT McCoy
TSN.ca Staff
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are releasing six-time Pro Bowl DT Gerald McCoy, who was set to make $13 million this season.
Drafted third overall by the Buccaneers in 2010, McCoy spent his entire career (nine seasons) with the franchise. McCoy had three years remaining on his contract. The Bucs reportedly tried to find a trade partner for McCoy the past two months but when they couldn't, they decided to mutually part way today.
In 2018, he had six sacks and 28 tackles. Since 2010, he has the third most tackles (50.5) among defensive tackles.