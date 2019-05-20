According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are releasing six-time Pro Bowl DT Gerald McCoy, who was set to make $13 million this season.

Buccaneers are releasing six-time Pro-Bowl DT Gerald McCoy, who was due to make $13 million this season, as @NFLSTROUD reported. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 20, 2019

Bucs tried to find a trade partner for DT Gerald McCoy for the past two months, but when they couldn't, the two sides mutually parted ways today, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 20, 2019

Drafted third overall by the Buccaneers in 2010, McCoy spent his entire career (nine seasons) with the franchise. McCoy had three years remaining on his contract. The Bucs reportedly tried to find a trade partner for McCoy the past two months but when they couldn't, they decided to mutually part way today.

In 2018, he had six sacks and 28 tackles. Since 2010, he has the third most tackles (50.5) among defensive tackles.