The Tampa Bay Rays are finalizing a two-year, $12 million deal with Japanese slugging outfielder Yoshitomo Tsutsugo according to a report by Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times.

The Rays also have to pay the posting fee for Tsutsugo to his Nippon Professional Baseball team the Yokohama DeNA BayStars, which is expected to be in the range of $2.4 million.

The 28-year-old posted 29 home runs and 79 RBIs with a .272 average and .511 slugging percentage in 131 games last season for the BayStars.

Tsutsugo’s best season with 2016, when he hit .322 with 44 homers and 110 RBIs.

He also led Team Japan with a 1.113 OPS at the 2017 World Baseball Classic. Japan finished third at the tournament after falling to the United States in the semi-final.