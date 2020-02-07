The Tampa Bay Rays have shown interest in outfielder Yasiel Puig according to The MLB Network's Jon Heyman.

Rays have shown some interest in Yasiel Puig. Uncertain how serious it is. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) February 7, 2020

Heyman adds it's uncertain how serious Tampa Bay's interest is.

Puig is the top player left on TSN's Top 50 MLB Free Agents list, opening the off-season at No. 13.

Puig began last season with the Cincinnati Reds but was traded to the Cleveland Indians on July 31 as part of a three-team deal also involving the San Diego Padres.

In 149 games combined, Puig hit 24 home runs and drove in 84 RBI while slashing .267/.327/.458.

Prior to his time on the two Ohiho-based teams last season, Puig spent the first six seasons of his career with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The 29-year-old is a career .277 hitter.