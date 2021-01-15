Stark: MLB is saying and doing what they have to right now for their season plans

The Tampa Bay Rays are planning to open the 2021 MLB season with a limited number of fans attending games at Tropicana Field, according to Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times.

Topkin reports the Rays will cap attendance at around 7,000 fans per game. Fans will be seated in small pods away from other groups and will be required to wear masks.

Plans are fluid at the moment and can change as COVID-19 conditions shift. Permission from MLB and local health authorities is also required.

“We know that how we start the season and how we end will be dramatically different,” team president Matt Silverman told the Tampa Bay Times Friday. “In all cases, we will keep health as a top priority.”

Tampa Bay won the American League East division but fell to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series.