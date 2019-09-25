The Tampa Buccaneers and two-time Pro Bowl defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul have agreed to a reworked contract that will expire after this season, according to ESPN's Field Yates.

The Bucs and DE Jason Pierre-Paul have agreed to a reworked contract that now expires after this season, per source. The Bucs cleared $4.4M in cap space, while JPP gets $10M+ in pay plus a path to FA in March. A compromise for both sides as JPP continues to rehab his neck. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 25, 2019

The reworked deal will clear $4.4 million in cap space for the Buccaneers, while awarding Pierre-Paul $10 million-plus in salary. The defensive end's contract was originally set to expire after the 2020 season, which means he'll now be a free agent at the end of the 2019 campaign instead.

The 30-year-old Pierre-Paul is in his 10th NFL season, his second with the Buccaneers after being acquired by the club in a 2018 trade with the New York Giants. He has yet to suit for Tampa Bay this season after being placed by the team on the non-football injury list following a car-crash he was involved in back in May.

Pierre-Paul has registered 358 tackles, 70.5 sacks and 14 forced fumbles over his career.