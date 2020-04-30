If Major League Baseball goes ahead with a season start date in the summer, teams may have access to expanded rosters and even a taxi squad according to MLB Network's Jon Heyman.

Early July remains MLB’s target for a season. Spring training would likely be 3 weeks, plus 2 weeks for those who wish to come early. With minor leagues not too likely (but not canceled to this point) MLB rosters are expected to be expanded, and there may be a taxi squad as well. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) April 30, 2020

The MiLB released a statement Wednesday evening denying a report that the minor league baseball season has been cancelled.

However, as COVID-19 restrictions continue to remain in place across much of North America, conventional wisdom says it's growing more unlikely by the day that fans are able to attend games in stadiums this summer. As Heyman notes, this makes minor league seasons unlikely to take place since such a high percentage of their revenue comes from fans attending games.

Heyman adds that MLB continues to target a season start date of early July. Spring training would take place for three weeks, while an additional two weeks out be available for those who came early.

There’s growing optimism there will be an MLB season, w/states starting to open up and some improving data. But health remains the overriding factor and plans are predicated on having ample testing. MLB also doesn’t seek or want to be seen as having preferential testing treatment — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) April 30, 2020

Heyman reports there is a growing sense of optimism there will be an MLB season with states starting to open up and some improving public health data. However, access to testing remains an issue as MLB does not seek or want to be seen as having preferential testing treatment, Heyman adds.

Opening Day was originally scheduled to take place on March 26 before the coronavirus forced the league to delay the start of its season. There has been no official announcement from MLB stating July is the target to begin the regular season.