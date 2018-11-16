Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham has a broken thumb after undergoing an examination Friday according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

#Packers TE Jimmy Graham did suffer a broken thumb last night, sources say, and the team is trying to determine how much time he'll miss. Meanwhile, we also discuss coach Mike McCarthy's job status. pic.twitter.com/HDiV8dHN2Q — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 16, 2018

The team is currently trying to figure out how much time he will miss, but Rapoport notes that he could be out for the "foreseeable future."

Graham exited Thursday night's contest against the Seattle Seahawks after appearing to injure his left hand late in the second quarter. He was officially ruled out for the rest of the game in the fourth quarter. He had just one catch for 13 yards before departing.

For the season, Graham has 34 catches for 452 yards and two touchdowns in his first year in Green Bay.

The Packers looked great in the first half but struggled against the Seattle defence in the second, falling 27-24 to drop to 4-5-1. With the win, the Seahawks moved to 5-5 and sit second in the NFC West division behind the Los Angeles Rams.

Green Bay will go on the road to take on the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium in Week 12.