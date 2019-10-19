2h ago
Report: Titans activating DT Simmons
The Tennessee Titans are activating 2019 first-round draft pick Jeffery Simmons from the non-football injury list, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
TSN.ca Staff
Simmons tore his ACL in February but the Titans selected the defensive tackle 19th overall anyway, knowing that he could miss the entire season.
The move is expected to be made official Saturday ahead of the Los Angeles Chargers, per Rapoport's report.