The Tennessee Titans and defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons have agreed in principle to a four-year contract extension, according to multiple reports on Friday.

Big new deal for one of football’s top young defenders. https://t.co/78ugIrGTj7 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 7, 2023

Simmons, 25, had 25 solos and 7.5 sacks in 15 games for the Titans in 2022.

The two-time Pro Bowler has played four seasons with the Titans since being drafted 19th overall in the first round in 2019.

The LaSalle Parish, La., native was second on the Titans in sacks (7.5) in 2022.

A product of Mississippi State, Simmons took to Twitter to share the news.

Titans Nation, thank you for the last 4 years! I am so grateful for you guys….. — Jeffery Simmons (@GrindSimmons94) April 7, 2023

