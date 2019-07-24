The Tennessee Titans and safety Kevin Byard have reached an agreement on a five-year $70.5 million contract extension that includes a $31 million in guarantees, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The deal makes Byard the highest paid safety in NFL history, according to Schefter.

The 25-year-old Byard, who is entering his fourth NFL season, recorded 64 tackles, four interceptions and eight passes defenced in 2018. He has recorded 235 tackles. 12 interceptions and 28 passes defenced in his career and has a Pro Bowl nod (2017) on his résumé.

The Middle Tennessee University product has spent his entire career with Titans following being drafted by the team in the third round (64th overall) of the 2016 draft.