With the regular season now just a week away, the Tennessee Titans and New Orleans Saints are making a push to sign pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney, according to multiple reports.

Jadeveon Clowney could be with a team a very soon. I’m told the Tennessee Titans and the New Orleans Saints are both making strong pushes to sign the free agent. Both teams want him on the field by Monday and are making their pitches. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) September 3, 2020

Both the Titans and Saints want Clowney on the field for practice ahead of Week 1.

The 27-year-old spent last season with the Seattle Seahawks, recording 31 tackles and three sacks in 13 games.

Clowney spent the first five seasons of his career with the Houston Texans after the club selected him first overall in the 2014 NFL Draft, and he earned three trips to the Pro Bowl during his time in Houston.