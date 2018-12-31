The Houston Texans are expected to stick by head coach Bill O'Brien according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Although his return to the Texans next season is likely, Schefter reports that there are still issues to be worked out with his contract. The former Patriots offensive coordinator has one season left on a five-year deal he signed in 2014.

Earlier this month, O'Brien was clear about his desire to return, saying he "will never quit as the head coach of the Houston Texans. Ever."

The team has struggled in 2017 after making the playoffs a season ago. Coming into play Sunday, their record of 4-11 sits third-worst in the AFC. The team has scuffled after rookie quarterback DeShaun Watson went down with a knee injury in October, going 1-6 since.

They will close out their season against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.