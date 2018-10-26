The Houston Texans are winners of five straight and sit first in the AFC South following a 42-23 victory over the Miami Dolphins on Thursday Night Football.

Although, that win may have come at a cost as it appears receiver Will Fuller is lost for the season due to a knee injury, according to NFL.com's Ian Rapoport. Fuller will get an MRI on Friday, but the injury is believed to be a torn ACL.

From @gmfb: #Texans WR Will Fuller is believed to have suffered a torn ACL that would end his season. A rough blow for a surging Houston team. pic.twitter.com/2BkHqH25Jh — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 26, 2018

The incident happened late in the game when Fuller was attempting to catch a pass.

The 24-year-old had five receptions for 124 yards and one touchdown in Thursday's win.

Behind superstar DeAndre Hopkins, Fuller is Houston's best receiver, catching 32 passes for 503 yards and four touchdowns over seven games this season, his third in Houston.

After getting off to a slow 0-3 start, the Texans are now 5-3.