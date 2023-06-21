Trade talks between the Boston Celtics, Washington Wizards, and Los Angeles Clippers on a three-team deal involving forward Kristaps Porzingis and guard Malcolm Brodgon have fallen apart and that the sides are moving on, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The three-team talks on a Porzingis-Brogdon deal with Celtics, Wizards and Clippers have fallen apart, sources tell ESPN. Sides are moving on. https://t.co/WoNkOcTYe5 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 22, 2023

The teams were working on a deal that would send Porzingis to the Boston Celtics and Brogdon to the Clippers. The Wizards would receive forward Marcus Morris, Amir Coffey, and the No. 30 pick in this year's NBA Draft from the Clippers, along with forward Danilo Gallinari from the Celtics.

Wojnarowski adds that the Wizards are still working on ways to get Porzingis to the Celtics in an opt-in and trade scenario, but the third team will no longer be the Clippers. The teams are working with a midnight ET deadline for Porzingis to opt into his $36 million player option.

The Wizards are still working on ways to get Kristaps Porzingis to the Celtics in an opt-in and trade scenario, but it won't be in a three-way with the Clippers, sources tell ESPN. Porzingis still has the ability to decline his $36 million player option and become a free agent. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 22, 2023

Porzingis, 28, has a career year last season, averaging 23.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.5 blocks in 65 games. He was selected fourth overall by the New York Knicks in the 2016 NBA Draft.

Brogdon, 30, won the Sixth Man of the Year Award this past season, averaging 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists in 67 games.

