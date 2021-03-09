Kyle Long is making a comeback.

The three-time Pro Bowl offensive lineman who retired after the 2019 season intends to play in 2021, according to brother, Chris Long, and Mason Gunter, from Chris Long's Green Light podcast.

Can confirm. Please credit Green Light Pod insider Macon Gunter. https://t.co/GqfrT3TEu1 — hydrated king chris long (@JOEL9ONE) March 9, 2021

The son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Howie Long, Long was a first-round pick in 2013 out of Oregon by the Chicago Bears.

Long spent seven seasons with the Bears, but injuries persisted in later years. He appeared in only 30 games over his last four seasons. A persistent hip injury led to Long playing only four games in 2019 and announcing his retirement as season's end.

After his retirement, Long was officially released by the Bears last March, making him an unrestricted free agent.