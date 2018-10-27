The Ottawa Redblacks and Hamilton Tiger-Cats meet today at 4 p.m. ET in a game that has implications on who'll finish atop the East Division standings following the conclusion of the regular season next week.

Here's a roundup of the injuries both squads are dealing with today.

Tiger-Cats DB Delvin Breaux

Breaux will not play today, the Tiger-Cats have announced. Fellow defensive back Mariel Cooper has been activated with Breaux out.

Redblacks RB William Powell

The CFL's leading rusher, Powell, will not dress in today's game, per the Redblacks.

More to come.