The Detroit Tigers have signed right-handed starter Tyson Ross to a one-year, $5.75 million deal, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

Source: #Tigers sign free-agent RHP Tyson Ross to one-year, $5.75M contract. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) December 10, 2018

Ross split last season between the San Diego Padres and St. Louis Cardinals, going 8-9 with an earned run average of 4.15 in 23 starts.

He is looking to recapture his form from 2014 and 2015, when he posted a combined ERA of 3.03 over 391.2 innings. He was named to the All-Star Team in 2014.

Like Petco Park in San Diego, Detroit's Comerica Park is considered pitcher friendly.

The Tigers also signed starter Matt Moore last week.