1h ago
Report: Tigers sign RHP Ross
TSN.ca Staff
The Detroit Tigers have signed right-handed starter Tyson Ross to a one-year, $5.75 million deal, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.
Ross split last season between the San Diego Padres and St. Louis Cardinals, going 8-9 with an earned run average of 4.15 in 23 starts.
He is looking to recapture his form from 2014 and 2015, when he posted a combined ERA of 3.03 over 391.2 innings. He was named to the All-Star Team in 2014.
Like Petco Park in San Diego, Detroit's Comerica Park is considered pitcher friendly.
The Tigers also signed starter Matt Moore last week.