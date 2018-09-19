Masai on Kawhi: Indications are he is healthy and ‘ready to roll’

Jimmy Butler wants out of Minnesota according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Jimmy Butler has requested a trade from the Minnesota Timberwolves, league sources tell me and @JonKrawczynski. Butler has given Minnesota a list of one-to-three teams with whom he's open to signing extension, in anticipation of trade. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 19, 2018

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports that Butler submitted a list to the Timberwolves that included the Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks and Los Angeles Clippers as teams he would be open to signing an extension with. Butler can opt out of his current contract at the end of the season and become a free agent.

Minnesota's Jimmy Butler has three preferred destinations for a trade, league sources tell ESPN: The Brooklyn Nets, Los Angeles Clippers and New York Knicks. Those three teams have max cap space to sign Butler as a free agent in July. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 19, 2018

Head coach Tom Thibodeau reportedly visited Butler Tuesday in Los Angeles amid multiple reports that circulated in the last week saying Butler was contemplating his future in the Twin Cities. Charania adds that Butler made his desire to be traded clear to Thibodeau during their meeting. However, according to Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic Minnesota, Thibodeau has been resistant to the idea of trading Butler. Butler is reportedly optimistic that a trade could get done before training camp.

TSN's Josh Lewenberg notes that if the Toronto Raptors wanted to make a play for Butler, it would be difficult because they would have to send out at least $15.8 million in salary and cannot trade a first-rounder until 2021.

According to multiple reports from throughout the summer, Butler and teammate Karl-Anthony Towns do not see eye to eye, but it remains to be seen if that played a role in his reported trade request. Andrew Wiggins' brother, Nick Wiggins, tweeted "Hallejulah" in response to Charania's tweet reporting Butler wanted to be moved. The tweet appears to have been deleted.

Butler arrived in Minnesota in a 2017 draft day trade with the Chicago Bulls for Zach LaVine, Kris Dunn and the the No. 7 pick that turned out to be forward Lauri Markkanen. The T-Wolves also received a first-round pick in the deal, which became centre Justin Patton.

In 59 games for the Timberwolves last season, Butler averaged 22.2 points per game on 47.4 per cent shooting. Butler's arrival helped guide the T-Wolves to a 47-35 season, which was their highest win total since 2003-04. They were bounced by the Houston Rockets in five games in the first round.

Prior to his time in Minnesota, the four-time All-Star spent six seasons with the Bulls. The 29-year-old was selected No. 30 overall in the 2011 draft by Chicago.

Timberwolves training camp is scheduled to begin next week.