It looks like Jimmy Butler might be staying put, for the time being at least.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, rival executives calling the Timberwolves about Butler are getting inquiries shut down, saying that Butler is a franchise player and they intend to keep him.

Story filed to ESPN: Rival executives lobbing calls to Minnesota’s front office on possibility of trading for Jimmy Butler are getting inquires shut down. Minnesota is telling teams that Butler’s an elite player and franchise intends to keep him. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 21, 2018

The news comes after Butler reportedly requested a trade out of the Twin Cities following a meeting with head coach Tom Thibodeau earlier this week in Los Angeles. He can opt out of his contract after the season and become a free agent.

Wojnarowski reports that Butler told the Timberwolves he would consider signing a contract extension with the Los Angeles Clippers, New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets in hopes of facilitating a deal. All three teams have the cap space to sign Butler to a maximum contract next summer should he reach free agency.

Owner Glen Taylor will reportedly be a major part of the decision on whether to move Butler this season, just as he was with the Kevin Garnett and Kevin Love trades, Wojnarowski adds.

TSN's Josh Lewenberg notes that if the Toronto Raptors wanted to make a play for Butler, it would be difficult because they would have to send out at least $15.8 million in salary and cannot trade a first-rounder until 2021's selection. Wojnarowski adds that the Miami Heat also have interest in Butler, but lack the salary cap space to pursue him next summer.

Butler arrived in Minnesota in a 2017 draft day trade with the Chicago Bulls for Zach LaVine, Kris Dunn and the the No. 7 pick that turned out to be forward Lauri Markkanen. The T-Wolves also received a first-round pick in the deal, which became centre Justin Patton.

In 59 games for the Timberwolves last season, Butler averaged 22.2 points per game on 47.4 per cent shooting. Butler's arrival helped guide the T-Wolves to a 47-35 season, which was their highest win total since 2003-04. They were bounced by the Houston Rockets in five games in the first round.

Prior to his time in Minnesota, the four-time All-Star spent six seasons with the Bulls. The 29-year-old was selected No. 30 overall in the 2011 draft by Chicago.

Timberwolves training camp is scheduled to begin next week.