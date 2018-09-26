Vrabel says 'we're gonna have to be good late in these games'

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said quarterback Marcus Mariota is feeling better and the plan is for him to start on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Mariota sat out the Titans' Week 2 win over the Houston Texans with an elbow injury and was slated to miss last week's win over the Jacksonville Jaguars too, but was forced into action when backup QB Blaine Gabbert suffered a concussion.

Mariota injured his elbow in the team's season opener and has been experiencing weakness and tingling in his throwing hand. Despite the injury, the 24-year-old finished 12-18 for 100 yards in the team's win over the Jags and is 21-34 for 203 yards and zero touchdowns to two interceptions on the season.