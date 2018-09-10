Tennessee Titans tight end Delanie Walker's 2018 season has reportedly already come to an end.

Walker incurred a broken ankle in the Titans' loss on Sunday to the Miami Dolphins, and subsequently has ligament damage in the joint as well, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. The tight end is not expected to play again in 2018, Schefter adds.

After suffering the injury in the third quarter of Sunday's game, Walker was carted off the field. He recorded 52 receiving yards on four receptions before leaving.

A veteran of 13 seasons, Walker has earned Pro Bowl nomination in each the past three seasons. Prior to signing with the Titans as a free agent in 2013, Walker spent the first seven years of his career with the San Francisco 49ers.

Walker has totaled 5,673 career receiving yards and 34 touchdowns on 483 receptions.