It appears Brady Tkachuk has ruled out spending the 2018-19 season in the NHL.

According to Mike McMahon of College Hockey News, Tkachuk will return to Boston University for his sophomore season in the fall.

Told that Brady Tkachuk will return to BU for his sophomore season. The Terriers were going after a grad transfer who was told the offer was no longer available due to Tkachuk returning. — Mike McMahon (@MikeMcMahonCHN) May 8, 2018

TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button has Tkachuk going to the Ottawa Senators at fourth overall in his post-draft lottery mock draft.

"Has the skill and will to be a strong contributor in any type of game and in all situations," Button said of Tkachuk. "Makes teams and those he plays with better – which is exactly what Ottawa can use."

The 18-year-old scored eight goals and posted 31 points as a freshman at Boston University this year. The left winger added three goals and nine points in seven at the World Juniors.

Tkachuk’s older brother, Matthew, was selected sixth overall by the Calgary Flames in 2016 and spent his entire rookie season at the NHL level. Matthew, however, played with the OHL's London Knights and did not attend an NCAA program.