Free agent forward Tobias Harris has agreed to a five-year $180 million contract to return to the Philadelphia 76ers, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Deal includes no player option, team source tells ESPN. https://t.co/whwnxyXnoJ — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2019

Harris averaged a career-high 20.0 points per game, 7.9 rebounds per game in the 2018-19 regular season. The 26-year-old forward played 55 games with the Los Angeles Clippers before being traded to the Philadelphia 76ers for the rest of the season.

Harris has played for the Milwaukee Bucks, Orlando Magic, Detroit Pistons, Los Angeles Clippers, and the Philadelphia 76ers over the course of his eight seasons in the NBA. Harris’ longest stint was with the Orlando Magic from 2012-13 to 2015-16.

Harris averaged 15.5 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game in the playoffs with the 76ers. The New York native has yet to receive an all-star nod.