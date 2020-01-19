Future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady still might return to the only team he has known, but according to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports, it would be "extremely surprising" to see Brady sign a contract extension with the New England Patriots before NFL free agency opens on March 18.

The 42-year-old Brady plans on taking a "methodical approach" to free agency for the first time in his career, according to La Canfora, and will do his "due diligence" on all possibilities, including with the Patriots and other organizations.

The former sixth round pick, who has won six Super Bowls and appeared in 14 Pro Bowls, has spent his entire 20-year career in New England. Brady threw for 4,057 yards with 24 touchdowns and eight inceptions over 16 games in 2019 before the Patriots were upset by the Tennessee Titans in the opening round of the playoffs.

Canfora also notes that Brady would be interested in mentoring a young quarterback wherever he decides to play.

Brady has said in the past that he sees himself playing until the age of 45.