Report: Sugano returning to NPB 'not out of the question'

This Thursday is the final day of Nippon Professional Baseball Organization star right-hander Tomoyuki Sugano's posting period.

The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal tweeted Sunday that while a deal is likely to happen over the next day or two, it's not out of the question for him to return to the Yomiuri Giants, who have made him a four-year offer with three opt-outs.

Thursday is final day of Japanese RHP Tomoyuki Sugano’s posting period, and deal likely in next day or two. Not out of question he could return to Yomiuri Giants, who have made him four-year offer with three opt-outs, sources say. MLB teams, however, offering greater dollars. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) January 3, 2021

However, Rosenthal also reports that MLB teams are offering greater dollar amounts.

Jon Heyman of the MLB Network tweeted on Monday that Sugano has "many good MLB options" including the Toronto Blue Jays, San Francisco Giants and New York Mets, although Heyman adds the Mets appear to have their main focus elsewhere. Heyman also tweets Sugano is expected to make his decision by Tuesday.

RHP Tomoyuki Sugano has many good MLB options, including the #SFGiants, Jays and others. But while the Mets have been in touch, it appears their main focus is elsewhere. Sugano (101-50, 2.34 ERA) also has 4-yr offer w/opt-outs every year to return to Yomiuri. Decision soon. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 4, 2021

The 31-year-old has starred in eight NPB seasons, going 101-50 with a career ERA of 2.34. He was 14-2 with a 1.97 ERA and 0.88 WHIP last year in 20 appearances.