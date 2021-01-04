This Thursday is the final day of Nippon Professional Baseball Organization star right-hander Tomoyuki Sugano's posting period.

The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal tweeted Sunday that while a deal is likely to happen over the next day or two, it's not out of the question for him to return to the Yomiuri Giants, who have made him a four-year offer with three opt-outs.

However, Rosenthal also reports that MLB teams are offering greater dollar amounts.

Jon Heyman of the MLB Network tweeted on Monday that Sugano has "many good MLB options" including the Toronto Blue Jays, San Francisco Giants and New York Mets, although Heyman adds the Mets appear to have their main focus elsewhere. Heyman also tweets Sugano is expected to make his decision by Tuesday.

The 31-year-old has starred in eight NPB seasons, going 101-50 with a career ERA of 2.34. He was 14-2 with a 1.97 ERA and 0.88 WHIP last year in 20 appearances.