Report: Jays acquire Villar from Marlins
The Toronto Blue Jays have acquired infielder Jonathan Villar from the Miami Marlins, according to a report by Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. Villar has appeared in 28 games this season and has two homers, five RBIs and a league leading nine stolen bases.
TSN.ca Staff
Villar has appeared in 28 games this season and has two homers, five RBIs and a league leading nine stolen bases. The Marlins acquired Villar last December in a trade with the Baltimore Orioles.
The 29-year-old has also appeared for the Milwaukee Brewers and Houston Astros in his eight-year, MLB career.