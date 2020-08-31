The Toronto Blue Jays have acquired infielder Jonathan Villar from the Miami Marlins, according to a report by Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

Villar has appeared in 28 games this season and has two homers, five RBIs and a league leading nine stolen bases. The Marlins acquired Villar last December in a trade with the Baltimore Orioles.

The 29-year-old has also appeared for the Milwaukee Brewers and Houston Astros in his eight-year, MLB career.