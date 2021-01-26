The Toronto Blue Jays are in agreement with free agent infielder Marcus Semien on a contract, according to multiple sources.

The deal is worth $18 million over one season, confirmed by TSN's Scott Mitchell. The deal is also pending a physical and Semien is expected to play second base, according to Mitchell.

Can confirm reports #BlueJays have agreed to terms with infielder Marcus Semien on one-year, $18-million deal.

It’s pending a physical.

The 30-year-old is expected to play 2B. — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) January 26, 2021

Semien finished third in American League MVP voting in 2019 after hitting 33 home runs but it was a huge change of pace last season.

Semien hit just .223 with an on-base percentage of .305 – figures well below his career average – while appearing in 53 games for the Oakland Athletics.

Semien arrived in the Bay Area in 2014 as part of a four-player package in a trade with the Chicago White Sox for pitchers Jeff Samardzija and Michael Ynoa.

A native of San Francisco, Semien made his big league debut back in September of 2013.