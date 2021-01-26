19m ago
Blue Jays, INF Semien agree on one-year deal
The Toronto Blue Jays are in agreement with free agent infielder Marcus Semien on a contract, according to multiple sources. The deal is worth $18 million over one season, confirmed by TSN's Scott Mitchell. The deal is also pending a physical.
TSN.ca Staff
The Toronto Blue Jays are in agreement with free agent infielder Marcus Semien on a contract, according to multiple sources.
The deal is worth $18 million over one season, confirmed by TSN's Scott Mitchell. The deal is also pending a physical and Semien is expected to play second base, according to Mitchell.
Semien finished third in American League MVP voting in 2019 after hitting 33 home runs but it was a huge change of pace last season.
Semien hit just .223 with an on-base percentage of .305 – figures well below his career average – while appearing in 53 games for the Oakland Athletics.
Semien arrived in the Bay Area in 2014 as part of a four-player package in a trade with the Chicago White Sox for pitchers Jeff Samardzija and Michael Ynoa.
A native of San Francisco, Semien made his big league debut back in September of 2013.