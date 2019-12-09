Mitchell: First base is the clear hole in the Blue Jays' infield

The Toronto Blue Jays have inquired on free agent Travis Shaw, according to a report from MLB Network's Jon Morosi.

Source: #BlueJays have inquired on free agent Travis Shaw. While pitching is Toronto’s focus, the club is also open to adding a corner bat. @MLBNetwork @MLB — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) December 9, 2019

Morosi added while pitching is the focus for the Blue Jays, the club is also open to adding a corner infield bat.

In 86 games for the Milwaukee Brewers last season, Shaw batted .157/.281/.270 with seven home runs and 16 RBIs.

The 29-year-old is a two-time 30-home run hitter and has a career .243/.327/.451 slash line.