Report: Blue Jays inquired on free agent Shaw
The Toronto Blue Jays have inquired on free agent Travis Shaw, according to a report from MLB Network's Jon Morosi. Morosi added while pitching is the focus for the Blue Jays, the club is also open to adding a corner infield bat.
In 86 games for the Milwaukee Brewers last season, Shaw batted .157/.281/.270 with seven home runs and 16 RBIs.
The 29-year-old is a two-time 30-home run hitter and has a career .243/.327/.451 slash line.